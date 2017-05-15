Mighty musky await anglers in northern Wisconsin
Plenty of big fish--including a 55-inch monster in Sawyer County--await anglers planning to fish the northern musky opener May 27, based on spring netting surveys in 2017 and angler reports from recent years. "We've had three crews measure fish over 50 inches and one that measured 55 inches," says Jeff Kampa, fisheries supervisor for Bayfield, Barron and Sawyer counties, where the 50-inchers were captured and released this spring during surveys.
