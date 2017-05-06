Maple Grove School's School Forest de...

Maple Grove School's School Forest dedication May 12

18 hrs ago Read more: Merrill Foto News

Maple Grove School is proud to announce the dedication of Merrill's and Wisconsin's newest School Forest on May 12. This 25-acre parcel, located adjacent to the Maple Grove School, is already used by staff and students as an outdoor classroom. Maple Grove School is a Green and Healthy School and currently has Sprout status.

