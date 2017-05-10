Man accused in gun shop theft says he...

Man accused in gun shop theft says he planned no harm

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A man accused of stealing an arsenal of firearms from a southern Wisconsin gun shop and sending an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump said Friday that he had no plans to harm the public while he was on the run for 10 days. Joseph Jakubowski called WTMJ-TV from jail on Friday, telling the station he'd intended to go to North Dakota "to get off the grid, to go into the wild, to disappear."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wisconsin DOT warns drivers during Motorcycle S... Fri resident Up North 1
Southwest storm 13u baseball May 9 to THAT parent 4
News Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal... Apr 29 huntcoyotes 27
News Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists... Apr 24 Parden Pard 8
News Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic... Apr 20 BHM5267 1
jakubowski Apr 15 Sad 2
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Apr '17 kyman 2
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,337 • Total comments across all topics: 280,980,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC