Man accused in gun shop theft says he planned no harm
A man accused of stealing an arsenal of firearms from a southern Wisconsin gun shop and sending an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump said Friday that he had no plans to harm the public while he was on the run for 10 days. Joseph Jakubowski called WTMJ-TV from jail on Friday, telling the station he'd intended to go to North Dakota "to get off the grid, to go into the wild, to disappear."
