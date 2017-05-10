Lawmakers Trying to Protect Healthcare
A lead sponsor of a Wisconsin health care measure says it is necessary should the federal government get rid of the Affordable Care Act. "One of them deals with preexisting conditions, that insurance companies basically can't discriminate based on preexisting conditions, that they will be covered, that there wouldn't be a lifetime cap on the insurance policy, making sure that preventative care is covered, essential benefits and well being is covered, and access to family planning," he said.
