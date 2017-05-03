Lawmakers question goal to cut Wisconsin achievement gap
Lawmakers questioned state education department officials Wednesday about whether a goal of cutting Wisconsin's worst-in-the-nation student achievement gap between white and non-white students in half over the next six years was doable. The goal is at the core of the state's draft school accountability plan released last week that needs to be submitted to the federal government by Sept.
