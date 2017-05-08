Kooyenga: Tax Proposal Saves Billions

Kooyenga: Tax Proposal Saves Billions

WTAQ-AM Green Bay

The author of an Assembly Republican plan that addresses Wisconsin's transporation spending and taxes says it could save the state billions of dollars. Representative Dale Kooyenga has introduced a plan that calls for lowering the state's minimum markup law on gasoline from 9% to 3%.

