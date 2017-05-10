Kimberly students to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live
A group of students from Kimberly gets the chance to show off their award-winning creation in front of a national audience. The team recently took home awards at Wisconsin's regional Rube Goldberg Machine contest, taking first place to compete in the national competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southwest storm 13u baseball
|Tue
|to THAT parent
|4
|Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal...
|Apr 29
|huntcoyotes
|27
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Apr 24
|Parden Pard
|8
|Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic...
|Apr 20
|BHM5267
|1
|jakubowski
|Apr 15
|Sad
|2
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Apr 10
|kyman
|2
|Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type...
|Apr '17
|Volcan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC