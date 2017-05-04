Jefferson students earn academic awards
Jefferson High School held its academic awards program Wednesday evening, recognizing students for exemplary performance in scholarship, citizenship, athletics, art and drama, leadership, and a host of different subject areas and activities. Combined, a total of 42 percent of the student body were recognized at the ceremony.
