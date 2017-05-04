Inmate escapes from Madison-area prison

An inmate at the Oregon Correctional Facility escaped from the Madison-area prison on Wednesday, an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Justice said. Justin Hodgkins, 32, was last seen wearing an "all color powder coating" button down shirt and blue jeans, the alert said.

