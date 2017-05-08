In Wisconsin, ID law proved insurmoun...

In Wisconsin, ID law proved insurmountable for many voters

Read more: KRON 4

State Sen. Mary Lazich was adamant: The bill Republicans were about to push through the Wisconsin state Senate, requiring that voters present identification at the polls, would do no harm. By one estimate, 300,000 eligible voters in the state lacked valid photo IDs heading into the election; it is unknown how many people did not vote because they didn't have proper identification.

