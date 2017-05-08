In Wisconsin, ID law proved insurmountable for many voters
State Sen. Mary Lazich was adamant: The bill Republicans were about to push through the Wisconsin state Senate, requiring that voters present identification at the polls, would do no harm. By one estimate, 300,000 eligible voters in the state lacked valid photo IDs heading into the election; it is unknown how many people did not vote because they didn't have proper identification.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southwest storm 13u baseball
|5 hr
|to THAT parent
|4
|Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal...
|Apr 29
|huntcoyotes
|27
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Apr 24
|Parden Pard
|8
|Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic...
|Apr 20
|BHM5267
|1
|jakubowski
|Apr 15
|Sad
|2
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Apr 10
|kyman
|2
|Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type...
|Apr 8
|Volcan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC