Ho-Chunk Nation urges judge to reject...

Ho-Chunk Nation urges judge to reject casino lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Navajo Times

The Ho-Chunk filed a brief Thursday contending that the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans' preliminary injunction demand is an extraordinary remedy to the all-too ordinary business problem of competition. ``Even if allegations are accepted at face value, they amount to nothing more than a poorly disguised attempt to protect its revenue stream by interfering with the business operations of a competitor,'' the brief said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Navajo Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an... May 18 Frank 1
Pretty Penny Puppy Mill, Plymouth Wisconsin (May '07) May 16 molly 151
News Wisconsin DOT warns drivers during Motorcycle S... May 12 resident Up North 1
Southwest storm 13u baseball May 9 to THAT parent 4
News Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal... Apr 29 huntcoyotes 27
News Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists... Apr 24 Parden Pard 8
News Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic... Apr 20 BHM5267 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,930 • Total comments across all topics: 281,162,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC