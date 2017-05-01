Help keep the gains going for rare birds; donate to The Great Wisconsin Birdathon

For the next two months, bird lovers have an easy way to help build on the progress being made in Wisconsin in recovering federally endangered Kirtland's warblers, establishing a self-sustaining flock of whooping cranes in the eastern U.S., protecting and enhancing stopover sites for Wisconsin's rare bird species and completing a comprehensive survey of breeding birds. By making a pledge through The Great Wisconsin Birdathon to a team, individual or the event in general, bird lovers can directly donate to eight priority bird conservation projects that are making great gains for rare birds in particular and all birds in general through habitat work, reintroduction, research, and monitoring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Wisconsin.