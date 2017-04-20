Half of Wisconsin meth labs found in 2 southern counties
Half of the nearly 30 methamphetamine labs identified by law enforcement in Wisconsin since October have been found in two southern counties. Data from the Drug Enforcement Administration's Milwaukee office show Rock County had four labs while Walworth County had nine.
