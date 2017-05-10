Groups, students at odds over univers...

Groups, students at odds over university free speech bill

A Republican plan to punish students who disrupt free speech on college campuses ran into opposition Thursday at its first public airing in the Legislature, with critics saying it impedes the very thing it seeks to protect. The Assembly's higher education committee held a hearing on the proposal backed by Rep. Jesse Kremer, Speaker Robin Vos and other Republicans.

