GOVEROTRAGEOUS: How dumb is this state law?
Three home bakers in the state are challenging a state law that can punish people who sell homemade cookies, brownies and other treats with up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Lafayette County Judge Duane Jorgensen will rule on May 31 if Wisconsin's ban on the sale of homemade baked goods is unconstitutional, the Associated Press reported.
