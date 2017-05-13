Gov. Walker says he's ready to move Wisconsin forward for four more years
Gov. Scott Walker told delegates to the Republican Party of Wisconsin's 2017 state convention he is preparing to run for a third-term in 2018. "I'm ready to move Wisconsin forward for four more years," Gov. Walker told the crowd in his convention speech.
