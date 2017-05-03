Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network has been recognized among the top 20 percent of medium size health systems in the nation by Truven Health Analytics, an independent firm that evaluates hospitals and health systems. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin recognized as top performer Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network has been recognized among the top 20 percent of medium size health systems in the nation by Truven Health Analytics, an independent firm that evaluates hospitals and health systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WauwatosaNOW.com.