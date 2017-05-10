Frank Lloyd Wright Trail dedicated

This year marks the 150th birthday of Wisconsin native and world famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright and Wednesday a trail was dedicated in his honor. The 200 mile Frank Lloyd Wright Trail takes you to examples of Wright's work in six southern Wisconsin communities, including Madison and Milwaukee.

