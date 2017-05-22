Flowage friends complete bluegill sto...

Flowage friends complete bluegill stocking

There are more panfish in the Gile Flowage after the Friends of the Gile Flowage completed the second and final year of its bluegill stocking Saturday. Approximately 5,600 to 6,000 bluegill minnows were released into the flowage, Friends of the Gile Flowage President Cathy Techtmann said.

