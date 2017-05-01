Flooding forces some Southern Wiscons...

Flooding forces some Southern Wisconsin farmers to hold off on planting crops

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Patrick Mess, of Mesa Dairy in Watertown, is struggling as parts of his 300-acre farm remains flooded as a result of heavy rainfall. "The week has been frustrating, to say the least," Mess said, who has not been able to start growing his corn, soybean and alfalfa crops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! Mon discreet 1
News Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal... Apr 29 huntcoyotes 27
News Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists... Apr 24 Parden Pard 8
News Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic... Apr 20 BHM5267 1
jakubowski Apr 15 Sad 2
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Apr 10 kyman 2
Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type... Apr 8 Volcan 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,183 • Total comments across all topics: 280,725,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC