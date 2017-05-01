Flooding forces some Southern Wisconsin farmers to hold off on planting crops
Patrick Mess, of Mesa Dairy in Watertown, is struggling as parts of his 300-acre farm remains flooded as a result of heavy rainfall. "The week has been frustrating, to say the least," Mess said, who has not been able to start growing his corn, soybean and alfalfa crops.
