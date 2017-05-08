Fawn searches provide opportunity to ...

Fawn searches provide opportunity to play an important role in Wisconsin deer research

4 hrs ago

Fawning season for Wisconsin's white-tailed deer is nearly here, and Department of Natural Resources staff needs help from volunteers to place radio collars on newborn fawns in southwest Wisconsin. Most fawns are born in late May and early June, and once again volunteers will be vital in reaching the department's goal of 100 collared fawns in 2017.

