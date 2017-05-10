Emerson Launches Additional $63 Million Expansion for InSinkErator in Southeast Wisconsin
Company Previews InSinkErator's New Headquarters & Lab Slated for Mount Pleasant and Upgrades to Racine Plant during Visit by House Speaker Paul Ryan )--Emerson today announced the launch of an additional $63 million in strategic investments for InSinkErator's Southeast Wisconsin operations, including nearly $34 million for a new headquarters and lab facility to be built in Mount Pleasant, along with $29 million in planned improvements at InSinkErator's manufacturing facility in Racine. Emerson and its InSinkErator business hosted an unveiling today at the current Racine facility to reveal the final design plans for the new headquarters building.
