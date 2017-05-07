Donald Trump, Paul Ryan

In this May 4, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump talks to House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, after the House pushed through a health care bill. In this May 4, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump talks to House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, after the House pushed through a health care bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.