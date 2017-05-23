Deadline is July 3 for high school ar...

Deadline is July 3 for high school artists to enter DNR trout and salmon stamp contests

High school students can be part of Wisconsin conservation history and build their resumes and portfolios by entering their artwork in the state's contests for the 2018 designs of the inland trout and Great Lakes salmon and trout stamps. Entries are due July 3. Students in grades 9-12 are invited to enter the design contests for 2018 trout and salmon stamps.

