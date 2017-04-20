Capital City Sunday
A state legislative bill that would allow homeowners to replace the lead service lines leading from the street up to their home - by obtaining grants or loans from their local water utility - was the subject of debate on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday. Lucas Vebber, director of environmental and energy policy for Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, believes municipalities should provide the money for the the replacement lines instead of utility ratepay... With voting on portions of Gov. Scott Walker's 2017-19 state budget proposal beginning Monday afternoon in the legislature's Joint Finance Committee , Co-Chair Rep. Jon Nygren indicated Assembly Republicans are close to releasing their own plan to fund transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|14 hr
|discreet
|1
|Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal...
|Apr 29
|huntcoyotes
|27
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Apr 24
|Parden Pard
|8
|Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic...
|Apr 20
|BHM5267
|1
|jakubowski
|Apr 15
|Sad
|2
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Apr 10
|kyman
|2
|Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type...
|Apr 8
|Volcan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC