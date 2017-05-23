Betsy DeVos would not agree to bar schools receiving federal money from discriminating
When pressed by representatives at a House appropriations subcommittee hearing on the budget, DeVos declined to say if, when or how the federal government would step in to make sure that private schools receiving public dollars would not discriminate against students. Rep. Mark Pocan stressed that Milwaukee's school voucher program has resulted in years of failure.
