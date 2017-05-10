Attack Ads Already Defining the Issue...

Attack Ads Already Defining the Issues in 2018 Wisconsin Senate Race

Attack ads have already begun, even though Wisconsin's election for U.S. Senate is more than a year away. Incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin faces re-election in late 2018.

