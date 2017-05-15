Also, a dangerous path on "Gotham" and the "Scorpion" season finale.
"Gotham" : Gordon discovers the weapon that the Court of Owls will use to destroy Gotham, which leads him on a dangerous path, as he tracks it down. Meanwhile, Kathryn and Temple Shaman reveal their next move to Bruce, and Ivy comes to Selina's aid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin DOT warns drivers during Motorcycle S...
|May 12
|resident Up North
|1
|Southwest storm 13u baseball
|May 9
|to THAT parent
|4
|Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal...
|Apr 29
|huntcoyotes
|27
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Apr 24
|Parden Pard
|8
|Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic...
|Apr 20
|BHM5267
|1
|jakubowski
|Apr 15
|Sad
|2
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Apr '17
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC