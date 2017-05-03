Almond Milk, Soy Milk... That's Not Milk! Some Wisconsin Dairy Farmers Argue
The dairy aisle at Outpost Natural Foods is full of milk products. Some Wisconsin dairy farmers want limits placed on what can be called milk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WUWM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|Mon
|discreet
|1
|Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal...
|Apr 29
|huntcoyotes
|27
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Apr 24
|Parden Pard
|8
|Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic...
|Apr 20
|BHM5267
|1
|jakubowski
|Apr 15
|Sad
|2
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Apr 10
|kyman
|2
|Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type...
|Apr 8
|Volcan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC