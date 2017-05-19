Agencies offer "one-stop-shop" Friday...

Agencies offer "one-stop-shop" Friday and Saturday for WI tornado victims

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

The American Red Cross is setting up a "one-stop-shop" for people affected by this week's tornado in Wisconsin. Starting Friday, May 19 the "Multi-Agency Relief Center" will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It opens again Saturday, May 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The location is Mosaic Telecom at 401 S. 1st Street in Cameron, Wisconsin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an... Thu Frank 1
Pretty Penny Puppy Mill, Plymouth Wisconsin (May '07) May 16 molly 151
News Wisconsin DOT warns drivers during Motorcycle S... May 12 resident Up North 1
Southwest storm 13u baseball May 9 to THAT parent 4
News Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal... Apr 29 huntcoyotes 27
News Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists... Apr 24 Parden Pard 8
News Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic... Apr 20 BHM5267 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,535 • Total comments across all topics: 281,136,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC