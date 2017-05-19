Agencies offer "one-stop-shop" Friday and Saturday for WI tornado victims

The American Red Cross is setting up a "one-stop-shop" for people affected by this week's tornado in Wisconsin. Starting Friday, May 19 the "Multi-Agency Relief Center" will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It opens again Saturday, May 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The location is Mosaic Telecom at 401 S. 1st Street in Cameron, Wisconsin.

