10 Wisconsin cities make list of America's top 20 'drunkest'
Wausau is one of 10 Wisconsin cities to make up a dubious list of the nation's 20 'drunkest' cities. 24/7 Wall Street named Wausau the ninth drunkest city in the nation, moving it up two position from 2016's ranking of number 11. Wausau has plenty of company in the top 20. Green Bay was named the drunkest city in the nation.
