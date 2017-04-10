Wisconsin Veterans Museum chronicles stories from the Great War

Lawrence, a first lieutenant from Beaver Dam, was flying in a two-seat biplane above the Forest of Argonne in northeastern France along with two other planes from the 104th Aero Squadron when 16 German aircraft appeared. "We dived to increase our speed, and as we came up again I found the star performer of the enemy just above me," Lawrence, who was likely 27 or 28, told The Milwaukee Journal shortly after he arrived in New York aboard the USS Orizaba, a transport ship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.