Wisconsin Veterans Museum chronicles stories from the Great War
Lawrence, a first lieutenant from Beaver Dam, was flying in a two-seat biplane above the Forest of Argonne in northeastern France along with two other planes from the 104th Aero Squadron when 16 German aircraft appeared. "We dived to increase our speed, and as we came up again I found the star performer of the enemy just above me," Lawrence, who was likely 27 or 28, told The Milwaukee Journal shortly after he arrived in New York aboard the USS Orizaba, a transport ship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|11 hr
|kyman
|2
|jakubowski
|12 hr
|kyman
|1
|Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type...
|Sat
|Volcan
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15)
|Mar 21
|AAA
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC