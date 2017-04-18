Wisconsin tribes clash in casino expansion fight

In this April 14, 2017 photo, Betty Putnam-Schiel, a Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans elder, talks in her home near Bowler, Wis. She fears that rival Ho-Chunk Nation's casino expansion plans could hurt business at her tribe's casino and force tribal leaders to stop sending youth to her home to do her chores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.