Wisconsin takes aim at outdoors magazine, subscribers erupt
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has proposed ending a beloved magazine put out by the state Department of Natural Resources highlighting Wisconsin's natural splendor. The proposal to stop publishing "Wisconsin Natural Resources" after this year has angered its avid readership and has some Democrats and conservationists wondering if the pro-industry Republican governor wants to pull the plug because the publication promotes science.
