Wisconsin superintendent of public instruction announces plan to...

Wisconsin would boost its four-year high school graduation rates and cut the achievement gaps among students in half over the next six years under the state's plan, made public Friday, to comply with the new federal education law known as the Every Student Succeeds Act. Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers is expected to submit the plan to the U.S. Department of Education in September, after a series of hearings around the state to gather public input.

