Wisconsin Senate poised to relax well rules
The bill from Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald would exempt well repairs, reconstruction, replacement and ownership transfers from Department of Natural Resources oversight. The DNR would be required to evaluate water bodies in the state's central sands region to determine if groundwater withdrawals are significantly reducing stream and lake water levels.
