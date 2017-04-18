Wisconsin prepares education plan under lawsuit threat
In this March 15, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin state Superintendent Tony Evers talks with reporters in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin education department is about to release a far-reaching school performance plan under increasing scrutiny from the Republican-controlled Legislature and threat of a lawsuit over how the plan is being created.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic...
|Thu
|BHM5267
|1
|jakubowski
|Apr 15
|Sad
|2
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Apr 10
|kyman
|2
|Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type...
|Apr 8
|Volcan
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|AAA
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC