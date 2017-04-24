Wisconsin plan seeks to cut achieveme...

Wisconsin plan seeks to cut achievement gap in half

Read more: Star Tribune

Wisconsin plans to cut its worst-in-the-nation student achievement gap in half within six years - a goal that would require a dramatic upsurge in test scores by non-white students. The state Department of Public Instruction also wants to cut the high school graduation gap in half over six years.

Chicago, IL

