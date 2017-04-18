Wisconsin Medicaid proposal includes ...

Wisconsin Medicaid proposal includes drug tests, premiums and other regional news

Wisconsin last week unveiled plans to overhaul Medicaid by requiring members to pay insurance premiums and undergo a drug screening. If the latter is approved it would become the first state in the nation to do so.

