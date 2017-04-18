Wisconsin Medicaid proposal includes drug tests, premiums and other regional news
Wisconsin last week unveiled plans to overhaul Medicaid by requiring members to pay insurance premiums and undergo a drug screening. If the latter is approved it would become the first state in the nation to do so.
Read more at Modern Healthcare.
