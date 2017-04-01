Wisconsin man suspected of killing 4 ...

Wisconsin man suspected of killing 4 in shooting spree dies of wounds

A northern Wisconsin man suspected in a string of fatal shootings that ended in a shootout with police died of his wounds Saturday. Vang had been hospitalized since March 22, when police shot him during a standoff at his apartment in Weston, one of a cluster of small towns near Wausau, about 90 miles west of Green Bay.

