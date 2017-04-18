Wisconsin lawmakers revive 'Move to Amend'
Democratic lawmakers plan to once again push for a statewide vote on overturning the Citizens United decision. The controversial 2010 U.S. Supreme Court ruling opened the door to unlimited corporate contributions to political campaigns.
