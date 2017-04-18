Wisconsin lawmakers consider bill banning abortion coverage
Opposition grew Wednesday to a Republican-backed bill that would prohibit Wisconsin state health insurance from covering abortions for state workers, further clouding its prospects despite GOP control of the Legislature. The proposal didn't have enough support to pass in 2013, and even if it clears the even more Republican Legislature this year the impact of such a ban could be minimal.
