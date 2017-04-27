Wisconsin GOP bill would discipline h...

Wisconsin GOP bill would discipline hecklers at college speeches

10 hrs ago

University of Wisconsin students who disrupt speeches and demonstrations could be expelled and campuses would have to remain neutral on public issue under a bill Republican legislators are pushing this week. The bill comes as free speech issues have grown more contentious on college campuses across the country.

