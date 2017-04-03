Wisconsin Garden and Pet Supply in Wauwatosa prides itself on service Many young children dream of getting their own pet, just as many gardeners dream of the perfect garden. Check out this story on wauwatosanow.com: http://www.wauwatosanow.com/story/news/local/2017/04/03/wisconsin-garden-and-pet-supply-wauwatosa-prides-itself-service/100004410/ Dan Gerlach, one of the owners at Wisconsin Garden and Pet Supply, arranges lawn seed bags at the shop at 8520 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WauwatosaNOW.com.