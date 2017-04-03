Wisconsin farmers to plant less corn but more soybeans
It's a trend playing out in many states, with a surplus of corn in storage in the U.S. The Agriculture Department says in its prospective plantings report that it expects Wisconsin farmers to seed 4 million acres of corn, down 50,000 acres from last year. TOWN OF FRANKFORT - A man is dead after his car rolled over on Hazelnut Rd. south of State Highway 29 in the Town of Frankfort, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|4 hr
|Henry
|163
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15)
|Mar 21
|AAA
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons...
|Mar 13
|BHM5267
|1
|Capital City Sunday
|Mar 12
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC