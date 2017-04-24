Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign vid...

Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal no crime

There are 9 comments on the SFGate story from 23 hrs ago, titled Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal no crime. In it, SFGate reports that:

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has concluded that secretly recorded videos of a Democratic activist bragging about deploying troublemakers at Donald Trump presidential campaign rallies show no evidence that laws were broken. Conservative activist James O'Keefe and his investigative film group, Project Veritas, released secretly recorded and selectively edited video footage in October of Wisconsin-based liberal operative Scott Foval boasting about connections to the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton 's campaign.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 17 hrs ago
Of course, Dems don't have the corporate dark money to disseminate misinformation like "conservatives" do.
Maybe next round, thanks to Citizens United!

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
DR X

Battle Creek, MI

#2 17 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Of course, Dems don't have the corporate dark money to disseminate misinformation like "conservatives" do.
Maybe next round, thanks to Citizens United!
No, Dems have Soros money which is basically money from Satan.
He's going to die this year and his bank accounts frozen. Sorry Alex, you ain't gettin a dime boy!

Judged:

4

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#3 16 hrs ago
Conspiracy is a crime. The Wisconsin Attorney General must be part of the conspiracy.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,260

Location hidden
#4 9 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Of course, Dems don't have the corporate dark money to disseminate misinformation like "conservatives" do.
Maybe next round, thanks to Citizens United!
Gosh, your memory seems to have forgotten the 95% of union money and Hollywood's bequest to loser liberals. Both Hollywood and liberals live on scripts and make believe.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spud

New Holland, PA

#5 8 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Gosh, your memory seems to have forgotten the 95% of union money and Hollywood's bequest to loser liberals. Both Hollywood and liberals live on scripts and make believe.
Let's not forget about the most corrupt asset the Democrats have, the MSM. They'll justify anything the Democrats do, including murder. Treasonous bastards.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,601

Lake Geneva, WI

#6 8 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Of course, Dems don't have the corporate dark money to disseminate misinformation like "conservatives" do.
Maybe next round, thanks to Citizens United!
You're right now that the Clinton Foundation isn't raking in the big bucks anymore.....

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#7 3 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

You're right now that the Clinton Foundation isn't raking in the big bucks anymore.....
The Clinton Foundation/Ratings

https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm... #

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,601

Lake Geneva, WI

#8 2 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

The Clinton Foundation/Ratings

https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm... #
Pure as the wind driven snow.....

NOT

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#9 19 min ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

Pure as the wind driven snow.....

NOT

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/...
"Those inclined to distrust the Clinton family see this as further proof of what they already believed, and those who think the media and a vast right-wing conspiracy are out to get the Clintons will likewise find confirmation of their views."
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/...

Funny, I thought "the media" was out to get tRump.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists... Mon Parden Pard 8
News Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic... Apr 20 BHM5267 1
jakubowski Apr 15 Sad 2
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Apr 10 kyman 2
Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type... Apr 8 Volcan 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Apr 6 Russian POTUS 175
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Mar '17 BHM5267 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,649 • Total comments across all topics: 280,578,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC