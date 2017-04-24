Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal no crime
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has concluded that secretly recorded videos of a Democratic activist bragging about deploying troublemakers at Donald Trump presidential campaign rallies show no evidence that laws were broken. Conservative activist James O'Keefe and his investigative film group, Project Veritas, released secretly recorded and selectively edited video footage in October of Wisconsin-based liberal operative Scott Foval boasting about connections to the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton 's campaign.
#1 17 hrs ago
Of course, Dems don't have the corporate dark money to disseminate misinformation like "conservatives" do.
Maybe next round, thanks to Citizens United!
#2 17 hrs ago
No, Dems have Soros money which is basically money from Satan.
He's going to die this year and his bank accounts frozen. Sorry Alex, you ain't gettin a dime boy!
#3 16 hrs ago
Conspiracy is a crime. The Wisconsin Attorney General must be part of the conspiracy.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,260
Location hidden
#4 9 hrs ago
Gosh, your memory seems to have forgotten the 95% of union money and Hollywood's bequest to loser liberals. Both Hollywood and liberals live on scripts and make believe.
#5 8 hrs ago
Let's not forget about the most corrupt asset the Democrats have, the MSM. They'll justify anything the Democrats do, including murder. Treasonous bastards.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,601
#6 8 hrs ago
You're right now that the Clinton Foundation isn't raking in the big bucks anymore.....
#7 3 hrs ago
The Clinton Foundation/Ratings
https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm... #
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,601
#8 2 hrs ago
Pure as the wind driven snow.....
NOT
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/...
#9 19 min ago
"Those inclined to distrust the Clinton family see this as further proof of what they already believed, and those who think the media and a vast right-wing conspiracy are out to get the Clintons will likewise find confirmation of their views."
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/...
Funny, I thought "the media" was out to get tRump.
