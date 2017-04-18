Wis. Supreme Court rejects campaign-donor recusal rules
The Wisconsin Supreme Court's conservative majority threw out a petition to bar judges from hearing cases involving the largest donors to their election campaigns. The court voted 5-2 on Thursday to reject a rule change suggested by 54 retired Wisconsin judges and favored by several liberal groups and individuals.
