Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists have Wis. authorities baffled

For one hard-luck semitrailer driver, the routine task of hauling 20,000 pounds of fresh Wisconsin cheese led to a mysterious crime that remains unresolved a year later. That night, the semitrailer pulled into a storage facility near Interstate 94. The Oak Creek, Wis., business seemed a safe place to temporarily leave his trailer while he got his truck serviced.

Spotted Girl

“The Spotted Girl News Network”

Since: Apr 09

22,230

Spotted World

#1
Who stole the cheese?

Oh, and I hope the smelly poster stays out of here, since they only care about who "cuts the cheese."
Parden Pard

Catasauqua, PA

#2
Parden Pard wrote:
Who stole the cheese?

Oh, and I hope the smelly poster stays out of here, since they only care about who "cuts the cheese."
Well Spotty,,? Eventually Somabody gatta cut the cheese.....
Spotted Girl

“The Spotted Girl News Network”

Since: Apr 09

22,230

Spotted World

#3
Spotted Girl wrote:
<quoted text>
Well Spotty,,? Eventually Somabody gatta cut the cheese.....
Yes, but the kind that the "phart" poster cuts cannot be eaten.
07 Mustang

Since: Mar 17

675

Location hidden
#4
LOL bet that Cheesed a lot of people off!!
Spotted Girl

“The Spotted Girl News Network”

Since: Apr 09

22,230

Spotted World

#5
Hopefully the cops will remain sharp.
Trump s Birtherexorcism

Philadelphia, PA

#6
The article explains there has been a string cheese of heists in Wisconsin.
Trump s Birtherexorcism

Philadelphia, PA

#7
Spotted Girl wrote:
<quoted text>
Hopefully the cops will remain sharp.
You don't get much of anything in this life for brie.
Parden Pard

Catasauqua, PA

#8
Parden Pard wrote:
<quoted text>

You don't get much of anything in this life for brie.
Bet the thieves are Havarting a good time.
