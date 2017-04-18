Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists have Wis. authorities baffled
There are 8 comments on the WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg story from Yesterday, titled Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists have Wis. authorities baffled.
For one hard-luck semitrailer driver, the routine task of hauling 20,000 pounds of fresh Wisconsin cheese led to a mysterious crime that remains unresolved a year later. That night, the semitrailer pulled into a storage facility near Interstate 94. The Oak Creek, Wis., business seemed a safe place to temporarily leave his trailer while he got his truck serviced.
|
“The Spotted Girl News Network”
Since: Apr 09
22,230
Spotted World
|
#1 22 hrs ago
Who stole the cheese?
Oh, and I hope the smelly poster stays out of here, since they only care about who "cuts the cheese."
|
#2 22 hrs ago
Well Spotty,,? Eventually Somabody gatta cut the cheese.....
|
“The Spotted Girl News Network”
Since: Apr 09
22,230
Spotted World
|
#3 22 hrs ago
Yes, but the kind that the "phart" poster cuts cannot be eaten.
|
Since: Mar 17
675
Location hidden
|
#4 19 hrs ago
LOL bet that Cheesed a lot of people off!!
|
“The Spotted Girl News Network”
Since: Apr 09
22,230
Spotted World
|
#5 19 hrs ago
Hopefully the cops will remain sharp.
|
#6 11 hrs ago
The article explains there has been a string cheese of heists in Wisconsin.
|
#7 11 hrs ago
You don't get much of anything in this life for brie.
|
#8 1 hr ago
Bet the thieves are Havarting a good time.
|
|
