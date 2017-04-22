Warm weather means more pedestrians and cyclists
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the badger state suffered 18 bicyclists and pedestrian fatalities in 2016. With the weather warming up, it's important to remember to take caution while enjoying the outdoors, and while behind the wheel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic...
|Apr 20
|BHM5267
|1
|jakubowski
|Apr 15
|Sad
|2
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Apr 10
|kyman
|2
|Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type...
|Apr 8
|Volcan
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar '17
|BHM5267
|1
|Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|AAA
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC