Warm weather means more pedestrians a...

Warm weather means more pedestrians and cyclists

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WXOW-TV La Crosse

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the badger state suffered 18 bicyclists and pedestrian fatalities in 2016. With the weather warming up, it's important to remember to take caution while enjoying the outdoors, and while behind the wheel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic... Apr 20 BHM5267 1
jakubowski Apr 15 Sad 2
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Apr 10 kyman 2
Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type... Apr 8 Volcan 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Apr 6 Russian POTUS 177
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Mar '17 BHM5267 1
Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15) Mar '17 AAA 7
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,827 • Total comments across all topics: 280,500,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC