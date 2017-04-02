Want Medicaid coverage? A drug test s...

Want Medicaid coverage? A drug test should come first, Wisconsin governor says

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker , right, hopes the Trump administration will give his state a green light for requiring drug testing of Medicaid applicants. Now that House Republicans have squandered their shot at reordering Medicaid, governors who want conservative changes in the health program for low-income Americans must get special permission from the Trump administration.

